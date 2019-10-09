'We live on nothing'

Video

Workers in seaside areas are likely to earn £1,600 less per year than those employed inland, research by BBC News has found.

Two-thirds of coastal parliamentary constituencies have seen a real terms fall in wages since 2010, the analysis also showed.

In Cornwall, the Coram family live on one of the most deprived estates in the country. They describe how low wages can leave them struggling to eat on as little as £30 a week.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane.

This video is part of a special series from Penzance. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.