Coastal Erosion: Cornwall’s dental problem

Thousands of children across coastal Britain are having multiple teeth extractions in hospitals because of what’s been described as a "double whammy of high needs and poor access to NHS services".

The British Dental Association has told the BBC as many as one in five children in seaside areas have tooth decay by the time they arrive at school.

Residents told the BBC they had struggled to access dental care and were suffering the consequences.

This video is part of a special series from Penzance, Cornwall. BBC News is exploring the challenges and the opportunities for communities in Coastal Britain.

Video journalist: Patrick Clahane