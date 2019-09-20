Media player
Climate protest: 'Our futures are getting taken away from us'
Teenage protester Beth from Helston, Cornwall, says young people are taking part in a global climate strike because it "gives us hope" for the future.
School children from around the world have been making their voices heard in a series of protests demanding political action on climate change.
More than 1,000 people took part in this march in Truro.
20 Sep 2019
