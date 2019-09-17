The highs and lows of a lifeguard

Media player
Lifeguard: The highs and lows of beach safety
Nearly 30 people have died on beaches in the South West in the last year.
The BBC followed lifeguard Fraser Smith during an ordinary summer day on Gwithian beach in Cornwall.
You can see more about this on Inside Out South West on the BBC iPlayer.
17 Sep 2019
