Shark filmed off Cornish coast

Blue shark filmed off the coast of Cornwall
A blue shark has been filmed up-close off the coast of Cornwall.
The videos were taken by the Beach Guardian group, which organises beach cleans and visits schools to educate about marine conservation.
Blue sharks can be found in UK waters in the summer, but the amount they're being fished has trebled in recent years, according to the Shark Trust.
11 Sep 2019
