John Maughan can often be seen singing his heart out in the Cornish coastal village of Boscastle.

But for Mr Maughan, known as the Boscastle Busker, there is a serious side to his shanties - he has been raising money for Cornwall Hospice Care.

It followed the death of his friend Morgie, who asked him to raise money for the hospice who cared for him.

He has now reached £20,000 and has vowed to continue.