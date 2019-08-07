Boardmasters cancelled? 'It's not going to stop our holiday'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boardmasters festivalgoers vow to keep party going

Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall has been cancelled at short notice in response to bad weather fears. But some people who made the trip to Newquay have vowed to make the most of their time in Cornwall.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 07 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Lower Than Atlantis play Boardmasters