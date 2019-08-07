'It's not going to stop our holiday'
Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall has been cancelled in response to an atrocious weather forecast and fears for people's safety.

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers were disappointed by the decision.

But a number have been looking on the bright side, and have vowed to make the most of their weekends in Newquay.

