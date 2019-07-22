Seals crash onto rocks fleeing tombstoners
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cornwall seals injured fleeing tombstoners and sightseers

Increasing popularity of UK holidays is putting pressure on seals, say conservationists.

The Seal Protection Action Group and Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust said the number of disturbances by sightseers and tombstoners had increased dramatically over the past seven years.

A report by the Seal Alliance said seals were "suffering chronic disturbances from human activities, deliberate or accidental... often causing serious injury and with potentially fatal consequences".

  • 22 Jul 2019
Go to next video: Marina seals monitored on camera