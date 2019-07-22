Video

An 84-year-old woman has explored an old Cornish tin mine thanks to the use of modern technology.

Geevor Tin Mine at Pendeen, Cornwall, is largely inaccessible due to its steep and narrow nature.

But a 360 degree virtual reality programme has been developed by the charity Heritage Ability to enable more people to see inside the Unesco World Heritage Site.

One of them is Elvira Elbro, whose family were miners at Geevor from its start in 1911.