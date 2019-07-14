Giant jellyfish spotted by divers
Giant jellyfish spotted off Cornwall coast

Divers have swum with a huge barrel jellyfish off the coast of Cornwall.

Lizzie Daly, a biologist with Wild Ocean Week, said the creature was as big as her body.

It is the largest species of jellyfish found in British waters, with the average diameter being about 40cm (16 inches).

