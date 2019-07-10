'I lived in constant pain, now I'm super-fit'

Video

A woman whose life was blighted by constant pain has become fitter than she ever thought possible.

Polly Tonkins, 35, was born with two dislocated hips and had to have major surgery as a toddler as well as at the ages of 16 and 21.

But after three years of CrossFit circuit training she says her improved strength and fitness means further surgery is now far less likely.

Polly, from Mylor Bridge, Cornwall, is entering her first competitive event at the end of July.