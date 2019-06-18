Media player
HMS Raleigh junior sailor mum's surprise parade visit
A young Royal Navy recruit got a massive surprise when his mother turned up at his passing out parade.
Quaci Crosby's mother had not been able to afford the £1,000 flight.
So Able Seaman Crosby's training colleagues chipped in to pay the cost.
18 Jun 2019
