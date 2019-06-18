Junior sailor's friends rally round for mum visit
HMS Raleigh junior sailor mum's surprise parade visit

A young Royal Navy recruit got a massive surprise when his mother turned up at his passing out parade.

Quaci Crosby's mother had not been able to afford the £1,000 flight.

So Able Seaman Crosby's training colleagues chipped in to pay the cost.

