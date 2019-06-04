Video

A 74-year-old woman has told how she traced her American GI father more than 40 years after he left his base in Cornwall.

Sally Coot's father left Helford in 1944 to be part of the D-Day landings in World War Two, losing contact with her mother.

Ms Coot, who was born nine months later, was raised by her grandmother in Constantine and only traced her father in California when she was 42.

She and her father kept in touch with regular visits until her his death in 2000.

Nobody knows exactly how many babies were fathered by American soldiers based in Britain during World War Two, but it is estimated to be in the thousands.