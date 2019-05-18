Media player
First woman made master fishmonger in Newlyn
A fishmonger has become the first woman to obtain the highest accreditation in the industry.
Elaine Lorys, from Newlyn in Cornwall, is the 13th person in the UK to become a certified master fishmonger.
The accolade recognises "professional excellence" and "a true commitment to the fish trade and to the future of our oceans".
The fish aficionado said she was "proud and very delighted to be the only master fishmonger south of Bristol".
18 May 2019
