Bodmin Moor blazes tackled by fire crews
Firefighters are tackling a series of large gorse fires across two miles of Bodmin Moor.
Drivers on the A30 around Bolventor have been warned to take care as smoke billows from the fires, and fears have been raised for homes and livestock.
Police investigating how the fires started have asked people to report any suspicious activity.
18 Apr 2019
