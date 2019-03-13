Fishermen airlifted to safety off Land's End

Video

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency has released footage of a dramatic rescue of six French fishermen.

They were airlifted from a ship that was stricken in 20ft (6m) high waves off Land's End on Tuesday evening.

Another fishing crew and Sennen Cove RNLI lifeboat went to help but could not get a tow rope to it because of the waves and atrocious weather.

The six crew on board were airlifted from the fishing vessel by a Newquay-based rescue helicopter.