Previously unseen footage has emerged of US troops in Cornwall embarking for the D-Day landing in 1944.

Thousands of soldiers left from Trebah on the Helford River for the invasion in northern France.

The footage, found in US archives by historian Tony Koorlander coincides with people in Cornwall preparing to commemorate the 75th anniversary of their involvement in D-Day.

This includes Trebah Gardens which is creating a theatrical production about the events.