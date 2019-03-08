Media player
Surgeon calls for change in gender attitudes in medical profession
Plastic surgeon Rebecca Dunlop and student Jess discuss the gender divide in the medical profession.
How women are perceived in the job and lazy attitudes towards women are something that brings the divide into sharp relief, according to consultant Ms Dunlop.
She says attitudes towards women when they apply for a job still need to be changed.
A part of #CrossingDivides - a BBC season bringing people together. For more stories like this go to bbc.co.uk/crossingdivides
08 Mar 2019
