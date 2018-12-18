Cargo ship runs aground in Cornwall
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Russian cargo ship runs aground in Cornwall

A major coastguard operation is underway after a Russian cargo ship ran aground off the coast of Cornwall.

The 16,000-tonne Kuzma Minin has 18 crew members onboard, but no cargo.

The coastguard said the vessel dragged its anchor while leaving Falmouth harbour and is now listing by five degrees.

  • 18 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Norwegian frigate lists after collision