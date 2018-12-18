Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian cargo ship runs aground in Cornwall
A major coastguard operation is underway after a Russian cargo ship ran aground off the coast of Cornwall.
The 16,000-tonne Kuzma Minin has 18 crew members onboard, but no cargo.
The coastguard said the vessel dragged its anchor while leaving Falmouth harbour and is now listing by five degrees.
18 Dec 2018
