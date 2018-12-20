Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The inventors bringing kids' 'crazy' creations to life
Building "crazy inventions" is what engineers Shawn Brown and Ruth Amos do for their YouTube channel Kids Invent Stuff.
Inspired by kids' ideas, they have built items from custard guns to sneeze-activated flame-thrower helmets.
And their hope is that young engineers are inspired by their creations.
But can the Falmouth-based pair crack the task set for them by 10-year-old Theo?
Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris
-
20 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-46524708/the-inventors-bringing-kids-crazy-creations-to-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window