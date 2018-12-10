Supermarket tunnel is Budeful
Christmas lights 'magical' at Bude supermarket tunnel

A tunnel which protects supermarket shoppers from the weather has had a Christmas lights makeover.

The tunnel at a supermarket in Bude, Cornwall, was previously voted the county's top attraction on Trip Advisor.

It will stay lit up until 13 December.

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris

  • 10 Dec 2018
