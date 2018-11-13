Video

A 12-year-old boy with Tourette's Syndrome says he finds animals stop his tics in a way that way drugs or therapy cannot.

Malachi Ralph from Cornwall tics and swears hundreds of times a day, and has autism, ADHD and sensory processing disorder.

But when he visits CarnMellyn Farm Therapy Centre near Newquay, Cornwall, he says the behaviour reduces dramatically.

Mark Edwards, a professor of neurology specialising in Tourette's Syndrome at St George's University London, said a "holistic approach was very important" and "in an ideal world treatments like this would be great to have available."

He added however, that health authorities should focus on providing treatments with "a proven benefit".