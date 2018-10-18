Media player
From fixing fighter jets to painting nails
A man who used to fix fighter jets has made a surprising career change and become a nail technician.
Ex-RAF mechanic Charlie Brown says the skills he learnt in the military are not that different from what he is doing now.
The intricate work and steady hand required to repair multimillion-pound aircraft transfers well to painting nails, he says.
Although he sometimes gets stick from his former colleagues when he shares his designs, Charlie says he's serious about his new profession.
18 Oct 2018
