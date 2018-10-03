Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Cruise replies to Top Gun letter from Cornwall boy
A boy who sent a letter about Top Gun - one of his favourite films - has received a reply from its star, Tom Cruise.
Oscar, 8, from Warbstow, Cornwall, sent the letter after his classmate's aunt - a film producer at Paramount Pictures - was a guest speaker at the school.
Oscar has now been dubbed the school's "Maverick", after the name of Cruise's character in the movie.
03 Oct 2018
