Bereaved dad completes ride on tiny bike at Land's End
A bereaved father has completed a 200 mile (321km) cycle, riding the tiny pink bike that belonged to his daughter.
Peter Williams, from Penzance in Cornwall, set off from Bristol Children's Hospital and finished at Land's End after seven days in the saddle.
He was cycling in memory of seven-year-old Ellie who died from a brain tumour three years ago and has raised more than £32,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.
28 Sep 2018
