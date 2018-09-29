Media player
Capturing the night sky on camera in Cornwall
With the right conditions and correct camera set-up, it is possible to capture some incredible time-lapses and images of the night sky.
Astro photographer Aaron Jenkin, from Penzance in Cornwall, shares some tips to get started in Milky Way photography.
Video journalist: Johnny O'Shea
29 Sep 2018
