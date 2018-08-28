Devon grandparents restore 103-year-old ship
Group restores 103-year-old ship

A group in Devon is restoring a 103-year-old ship named Britannia, but it's more than just a heritage project.

Once complete, the self-declared "oldies" plan to sail the ship around Europe, teaching people about keeping the oceans clean and cutting plastic pollution.

