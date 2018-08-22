Media player
Boy fined £500 for kicking dog to death in St Ives
A woman whose "much loved" dog was kicked to death by a teenage boy says her pet's legacy is that "he will get justice for other people".
Jacqueline Stevens was speaking about her Staffordshire bull terrier Teddy, outside Truro Magistrates' Court.
The dog's killer, who cannot be named, was fined at the court and disqualified from keeping animals for five years.
He had previously been found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
22 Aug 2018
