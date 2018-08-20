Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Falmouth shoppers wished early 'Merry Christmas'
Shoppers in Cornwall were surprised by a message on the front of a department store wishing them a "Merry Xmas".
The illuminated scrolling message was displayed prominently on the front of Trago Mills in Falmouth between Friday evening and Sunday morning.
A spokesperson for the store, which also has branches in Liskeard, Newton Abbot and Merthyr Tydfil, said it was a mistake.
They said an employee plugged in last year's illuminations by accident and assured customers the chain was not yet selling any Christmas trees or festive items.
-
20 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-45244724/falmouth-shoppers-wished-early-merry-christmasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window