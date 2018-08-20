Video

Shoppers in Cornwall were surprised by a message on the front of a department store wishing them a "Merry Xmas".

The illuminated scrolling message was displayed prominently on the front of Trago Mills in Falmouth between Friday evening and Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for the store, which also has branches in Liskeard, Newton Abbot and Merthyr Tydfil, said it was a mistake.

They said an employee plugged in last year's illuminations by accident and assured customers the chain was not yet selling any Christmas trees or festive items.