A bouncer accused of sexually harassing a woman before telling her "I can do what I want" has been suspended.

Emily White, 19, said she was on a night out in Newquay when a doorman at the Sailors Arms leered at her and made comments about her breasts.

When she threatened to report him, Ms White said, she was told: "They won't do anything love."

The pub said it took "immediate action" after receiving the complaint and an investigation was under way.