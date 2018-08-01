Media player
Emily White: 'Bouncer was trying to antagonise me'
A bouncer accused of sexually harassing a woman before telling her "I can do what I want" has been suspended.
Emily White, 19, said she was on a night out in Newquay when a doorman at the Sailors Arms leered at her and made comments about her breasts.
When she threatened to report him, Ms White said, she was told: "They won't do anything love."
The pub said it took "immediate action" after receiving the complaint and an investigation was under way.
01 Aug 2018
