Kayaker rescues badger he found in the sea
A baby badger has been rescued from the sea off the north Cornwall coast.

The black and white omnivore was spotted by kayaker Tom Wildblood, who was leading a group off St Agnes.

He pulled it aboard, put it between his legs and paddled ashore.

The cub has been checked out by a local vet and been given a clean bill of health.

  • 25 Jul 2018
