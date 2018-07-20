SPIER POLICE
Truro jewellery robbery gang members 'still at large'

Five members of an international crime gang that carried out a £1m jewellery store robbery have been sentenced today, but others could still be "at large", according to police.

Det Insp Pete Found from Devon and Cornwall Police said remaining gang members were out of the force's jurisdiction and there was no need for the public to worry.

