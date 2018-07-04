Media player
World Cup fever hits pitch for pupils in Cornwall
World Cup fever reached the pitch in Cornwall as school pupils staged their own England v Colombia match.
It was the climax of an event involving seven primary schools, whose pupils donned colours of their chosen country for their tournament.
The event in St Agnes was held in partnership with local football clubs Plymouth Argyle and St Agnes, who helped coach the children.
But, who won the England v Colombia clash?
-
04 Jul 2018
