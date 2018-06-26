Video

Anthony Mundy murdered his wife then tried to get his sons, then aged eight and 10, to help him lift her body over the banister to make it look as if she hanged herself.

The murder in Camborne, Cornwall, in 2003 led to the creation of the J9 project to raise awareness of domestic abuse.

Dale Barrett, speaking for the first time about the murder, said he and his elder brother had not been aware of any abuse in their home until their mother was killed.

He revealed how he and his brother refused to help their father cover up the crime.