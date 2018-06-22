Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Son surprises mum with sacrificed car after 12 years
A man whose mum sacrificed her car for his music career 12 years ago has surprised her with a replacement.
Lynette Rothero from Redruth, Cornwall part-exchanged her prized convertible because her son Ross needed a van to move equipment between gigs.
Ross Rothero-Bourge is now a successful sound engineer and saved up enough money to buy her the same make and model.
-
22 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-44567346/son-surprises-mum-with-sacrificed-car-after-12-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window