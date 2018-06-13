Fire rips through sheltered housing
Three homes were destroyed when fire swept through a sheltered housing complex.

Sixty firefighters and six fire engines spent three hours tackling the fire in Merrifield Close in Truro, Cornwall.

Residents, some of them elderly and with disabilities, had to be evacuated from their homes.

