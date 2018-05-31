Media player
Video
Cornwall toy collection too big for house
A collector has gathered so many toys there is no longer room for them in his house.
Phil Chapman from Cornwall is now displaying his tin-plate cars, aircraft and film memorabilia at Liskeard Museum.
His collection includes a rare 1968 model of the car from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and a 24-carat gold replica of the famous James Bond film gun.
31 May 2018
