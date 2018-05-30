Meet the Poldark superfans from the US

Video

Superfans of the hit BBC drama Poldark have travelled from across the US to visit sites where it was filmed in Cornwall.

About 30 self-professed fanatics formed friendships online through the Magic of Poldark Facebook fan site.

Tour leader Chris Barnard said fans had visited from the US, UK, Australia, South Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

Series four of the period drama, written and set in the county and made by Mammoth Screen, is due to air in June.

