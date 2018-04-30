Media player
Saltash Brownies awarded virtual reality badges
A pack of Brownies in Cornwall has been helping design scenes for virtual reality developers.
The Saltash Brownies are the first in the world to get badges for virtual reality technology.
Working with the University of Birmingham, the designs have helped develop scenes that will be used to entertain children in hospital suffering with chronic pain.
30 Apr 2018
