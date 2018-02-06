Parents get 'the lucky few' tattoo
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parents of children with Down's syndrome get tattoos

Thirty parents in Newquay have joined a global campaign to raise awareness of children with disabilities.

Each got "the lucky few" tattoo - which features three arrows - to show how proud they are of their children with Down's syndrome.

One of the youngsters also got the tattoo at the same time as his mother and sister.

  • 06 Feb 2018