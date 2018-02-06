Parents get 'the lucky few' tattoo

Media player
Parents of children with Down's syndrome get tattoos
Thirty parents in Newquay have joined a global campaign to raise awareness of children with disabilities.
Each got "the lucky few" tattoo - which features three arrows - to show how proud they are of their children with Down's syndrome.
One of the youngsters also got the tattoo at the same time as his mother and sister.
06 Feb 2018
