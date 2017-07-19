Media player
Video
Coastguard helicopter crew winch people to safety in Coverack
A helicopter rescue crew has winched two people who were trapped by flooding in their house to safety.
Flash flooding hit the coastal village of Coverack, in Cornwall, causing major flooding.
19 Jul 2017
