Emily Hobhouse was hailed as a heroine and denounced as a traitor for her work with people interned in British concentration camps.

She helped thousands of South African people during the Boer War of 1899-1902.

However, she is almost completely unknown in her native Cornwall, as her reports on conditions in the camps were unpopular among the army and some in government.

Michael Smith, from Liskeard, has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance a memorial for her in her home village of St Ive.