Huge jellyfish filmed off Cornwall

A huge barrel jellyfish has been filmed swimming underneath a paddle boarder in Cornwall.

The creature was one of several seen in clear waters near Port Isaac in Cornwall on Friday 21 April.

Ben Spicer from Cornish Rock Tors Ltd was out on the water when he spotted the creature, which is harmless to humans.

He said: "They're awesome and harmless to humans, feeding mainly on plankton.

"They drift in with the currents and are very easy to spot in clear conditions due to their size."

Conservation charity Buglife said there are several types of jellyfish that regularly visit UK waters.

The organisation said: "The barrel jellyfish is our largest, with a diameter of up to 90cm and weights of up to 35 kilos."