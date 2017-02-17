Media player
Former Aston Hall patient 'injected with drugs and abused'
A former patient has spoken of how he was injected with drugs and abused at a mental health hospital as a teenager in the 1960s.
Justin Stubbings from Cornwall was sent to Aston Hall in Derbyshire aged 14 after he tried to take his own life.
An investigation involving police, health and social services is ongoing.
17 Feb 2017
