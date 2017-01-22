Is blacking up tradition still acceptable?
Video

People from Padstow in Cornwall have been blacking their faces for an annual parade for 100 years.

Locals claims the tradition started when their ancestors helped some slaves escape and deny it is racist.

But is "blacking up" acceptable for traditional events?

  • 22 Jan 2017