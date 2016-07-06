Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Paralysed Cornwall rider Suzanna Hext in Rio Paralympics hope
A horserider who was paralysed in an accident four years ago has been longlisted for the Rio Paralympics.
Suzanna Hext, from Cornwall, has a bionic implant in her spine and spent a year and a half in a wheelchair.
But two years ago, she started riding again and now hopes to be picked for the UK dressage team.
-
06 Jul 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-36715239/paralysed-cornwall-rider-suzanna-hext-in-rio-paralympics-hopeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window