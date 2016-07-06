Paralysed rider hopes for place in Rio Paralympics
A horserider who was paralysed in an accident four years ago has been longlisted for the Rio Paralympics.

Suzanna Hext, from Cornwall, has a bionic implant in her spine and spent a year and a half in a wheelchair.

But two years ago, she started riding again and now hopes to be picked for the UK dressage team.

