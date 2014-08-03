Two surfers rescued at low tide by RNLI lifeguards at Perranporth
Two surfers have been rescued at low tide by RNLI lifeguards at Perranporth in Cornwall.

Lifeguard Chris Flanigan paddled to help by board, whilst the inshore rescue boat went to rescue the other surfer with lifeguards Adam Harris and Joshua Compson aboard.

