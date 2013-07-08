Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Common dolphin pod spotted off Cornish coast
A pod of about 100 dolphins has been filmed off the coast of Cornwall.
The sighting was made by Daniel Murphy off Hella Point, near Porthgwarra on Sunday.
Mr Murphy, who was taking part in a Seaquest survey for Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said while it was not unusual to see that number off common dolphins off the South West, each sighting "was a thrill".
"They're obviously hard to count, but for each one you see out the water, chances are there will a couple more beneath it," he said.
-
08 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-cornwall-23233095/common-dolphin-pod-spotted-off-cornish-coastRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window