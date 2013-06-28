Video

A couple from Cornwall have spent £60,000 riding some of the biggest and fastest roller coasters in Europe and America.

Dennis and Sylvia Bloor, from Tregurrian, near Newquay, are the oldest members of the Rollercoaster Club of Great Britain at 65 and 73-years-old.

They have travelled on their favourite coaster, Nemesis at Alton Towers, 3,700 times in the last 20 years.

Photos: Adam Harnett/Guzelian